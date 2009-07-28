Who's Afraid Of Consumer Financial Protection?

He says that the House Republican "regulatory reform plan" will protect consumers. (This plan was not available for outside review when I enquired last week; if you have a copy that can be shared, please send it to me.) As far as I can see from his article--confirmed by what I heard before the House Financial Services Committee last week--the only tools they propose are those that have been tried and failed, repeatedly, in the recent past.

The key sentence in his op-ed may be, "If we act responsibly, whether the mortgage blows up on us is largely within our control." This ignores all the evidence that consumers were duped, misled, or otherwise fooled into financial products that they did not understand and could not afford.

Mr. Hensarling says that financial products are completely different from toasters, which are regulated by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, because "No one wants a toaster that will blow up, and whether it does is largely out of our control." But regulation over consumer durables was introduced and tightened over the years precisely because the "free market" produced items that were unsafe (at any speed, or any toaster setting).

Mr. Hensarling claims that consumer protection will be very much against the interest of smaller companies. There is no evidence to support this assertion--and it seems implausible. Many smaller businesses have been scammed by Big Finance in the past few years--either directly, through the products they were sold, or indirectly, through the higher tax bill we all face as a result of bailing out the big banks.

And the bad behavior of big banks is closely connected to how the financial sector has been allowed--and is still allowed--to treat consumers.