Last week, an all-out rumble erupted in South Korea's National Assembly as a bill to privatize the media passed through the legislature. But this isn't the first time punches have been thrown and hair has been pulled on the floors of parliament. For your enjoyment, we've put together a compilation of the absolute ugliest brawls. Look out for the Phone Defensive, the Dais Dive, and the People's Elbow.

--Ben Eisler

