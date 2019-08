Over at Solve Climate, Stacy Morford reports that MoveOn.org is casting Sarah Palin as a boogeyman in their clean-energy ads. The kicker: "Tell Congress, don’t side with Sarah Palin, stand up for our clean energy future." Is this tactically wise? I have no idea, though there's an obvious logic to linking obstruction on climate action to an unpopular figure. Still, though, if everyone agreed to ignore her, wouldn't she just go away?

--Bradford Plumer