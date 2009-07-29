Today At Tnr (july 29, 2009)

-
Doubt: The Professor’s Problems Started When The NBC Camera Crew Arrived On Campus And Accused Him Of Genocide…, by Andrew Rice
- The Secret Weapon In The Battle To Reform Health Care, by The Editors
- The Pen Is Mightier: Celebrating The Most Original American Museum Show In Years, by Jed Perl
- TNRtv: When Lawmakers Attack! Physically Attack! Each Other! by Ben Eisler
- What Conservatives Are Missing On Health Care: A Basic Knowledge Of The Facts, by Jonathan Chait
- So What Does A "Conversation" On Race Look Like? by John McWhorter
- Six Ways The President Can Regain Israeli Trust, by Yossi Klein Halevi