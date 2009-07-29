The Dark Side Of Behavioral Economics

Richard Posner is against the proposed new Consumer Financial Protection Agency (CFPA). This is, of course, not a surprise. Posner has always been an articulate advocate of the view most often associated with economics at the University of Chicago: Market-based outcomes are invariably better than the alternatives, and anything that interferes with consumer choice is a bad idea.

Posner wraps this opposition to the CFPA into an odd attack (near the end of his WSJ op ed) on the personal decision-making abilities of Richard Thaler--a leading economist on consumer choice, misperceptions, and mistakes. (More on Thaler here.)

Thaler, also of the University of Chicago, hit back hard yesterday. He is right that Posner mischaracterizes the CFPA proposal, and points out that his agenda--and that of Cass Sunstein, formerly of Chicago and now a czar in the adminstration--is simply to provide consumers with a framework for better decisions. He implies that Posner defends defective baby cribs and their equivalent.

I would go further.