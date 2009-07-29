Bill O'reilly, Voice Of Reason

I realize that, within the world of political punditry, being provocative is the way to fame and fortune. But when even Bill O'Reilly is struggling to talk sense into Lou Dobbs on this crackpot birther business, it is time for CNN to reconsider its commitment to its famously arrogant, uncontrollable--and increasingly unhinged--host.



The real test, of course, will be if Dobbs starts sounding nuttier than Glenn Beck. Then it may be advisable to consider a different, more involuntary kind of commitment for Lou.

--Michelle Cottle

