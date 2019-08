Per my point about the unsustainability of health care costs and the unwillingness of reform-critics to acknowledge them, David Leonhardt passes along this helpful observation:

Health costs, on the other hand, are growing much more quickly than the economy. Over the last decade, the economy has expanded by about 20 percent, and health spending has ballooned 50 percent. The gap isn’t about to start closing, either.

What say you Martin Feldstein?

--Noam Scheiber