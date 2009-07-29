Secret Guide To The Youth Vote

When I saw this USAT piece about a new dictionary of popular college slang, I immediately had a disturbing mental picture of hopelessly out-of-touch Gen-Exers, Boomers, etc...furiously flipping through the pages trying to figure out how to sound hip again--or at least have a conversation with their kids.

But this was fast followed by a vastly more entertaining image: Michael Steele distributing copies to members of his youth-obsessed party as part of the push to help his peeps prove their "off the hook"-ness.

Seriously. I cannot wait to see Mitt Romney doing the awkward turtle on "MTP."

--Michelle Cottle

