The Great Beer Debate (not "tastes Great!" Vs. "less Filling!")

Okay, I know this is frivolous and yuppie and that there are much more important things to be paying attention to, but can I just say I'm disappointed that Obama's going to be drinking Bud Light tomorrow night during his Gates-Crowley sit-down? The Boston Globe had an article today--before news of the Bud Light selection leaked--about how Massachusetts brewers were angling to have their beers served at the get-together, with the idea being that since Gates is a Red Stripe or Bass man and Crowley prefers Blue Moon, maybe Obama could find common ground between the two of them by pouring a beer from their neighborhood. That made sense to me. And, while the local beer I was pulling for was a real long shot (Pretty Things Jack D'Or if you're an inquiring beer snob), you'd think that Sam Adams, or even Harpoon, are big enough national, mainstream brands that Obama could have served them without looking like someone with elite tastes. But I guess Bud Light is a safer call. Still, if Obama is intent on using this whole episode as a "teachable moment," you'd think he could teach Americans to drink something better than Bud Light.

--Jason Zengerle

