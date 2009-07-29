What Makes Dogs Blue?

Ed Kilgore is managing editor of The Democratic Strategist , a senior fellow at the Progressive Policy Institute, and a frequent contributor to a variety of political journals.

While Jonathan Chait is definitely right that much of the difficulty with House Blue Dog Democrats on health reform (like climate change) has had to do with the legislative timing, there is still a residual question about their generally reluctant position towards much of the Obama agenda. And the oversimplistic answer to this oversimplistic question has often been that Blue Dogs tend to represent marginal districts they could lose by toeing the party line.

So now comes the ever-insightful Mike Tomasky with an analysis of how vulnerable those Blue Dogs really are. He keeps this analysis clean by limiting himself to those Members from districts carried last year by John McCain--i.e., those where fears of a voter backlash are most reasonable. And his conclusion is that the vast majority of Blue Dogs seem to have little to worry about based on their 2008 performance.