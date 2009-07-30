Today At Tnr (july 30, 2009)

-
Who Runs U.S. Foreign Policy? And What Role Has Obama Carved Out For Himself? by Michael Crowley
- The Brief Wondrous Life Of Natasha Estemirova, by Usam Baysaev
- I’ve Watched Mike Huckabee’s Show On Fox News. And Howard Dean, You’re No Mike Huckabee. by Marin Cogan
- We’re Being Told That We’ll Have To ‘Sacrifice’ For Health Care Reform. What Does Even That Mean? by Jonathan Cohn
- The Problem With ‘Teachable Moments’, by E.J. Dionne, Jr.
- Doubt: A Professor, A Genocide, And NBC’s Quest For A Prime-Time Hit, by Andrew Rice
- The Secret Weapon In The Battle To Reform Health Care, by The Editors