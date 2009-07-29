The Deal With The Blue Dogs

The big news on health reform is a deal that will allow the House Energy and Commerce Committee to pass legislation. As you may recall, nearly identical bills have already moved through two other House committees, Education and Labor along with Ways and Means. But it's gotten hung up in Energy and Commerce, where the Blue Dog Democrats have kicked up a fuss, protesting everything from the bill's size to the inclusion of a public insurance option.

Waxman has now pried away four Blue Dogs, enough--apparently--to get the bill through his committee. And he did so with what appear to be pretty small substantive concessions, like a slight reduction in subsidies and a modest reduction in the program's overall size. Most of the bill's core elements seem to be intact, including the public insurance option.

The big bone Waxman threw to the Blue Dogs--thank you very much, I'm here all week folks--was time. The Blue Dogs didn't want a full floor vote on reform until after the August recess, so Waxman got assurances from leadership that the vote will wait. This is a major setback only if you think there was a chance of an August vote actually happening. At this point, there really wasn't.