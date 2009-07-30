Reports Of Democratic Discontent Greatly Exaggerated

Ed Kilgore is managing editor of The Democratic Strategist, a senior fellow at the Progressive Policy Institute, and a frequent contributor to a variety of political journals.

Since you'd get the general idea from news coverage that Democrats are at each other's throats, and are gravely dissatisfied with President Obama, it's always interesting to look at those few public opinion polls that supply breakouts not only by partisan self-identification but by sub-category or faction.

The headline on the latest national survey by Pew is the alarming "Obama's Ratings Slide Across the Board." What that actually means is that the President's job approval ratio has dropped from 61/30 in June to 54/34 today, hardly the stuff of apocalypse since Obama was elected by a margin of 53-46, which was considered a semi-landslide at the time.

But with all the talk of Democratic unhappiness, particularly among "moderates" and "Blue Dogs," with Obama's agenda, here's where rank-and-file Democrats stand on the President's job performance during the summer of their deep discontent: