Signed And Shelved

Today, Susan Rice, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, signed the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which calls for eliminating discrimination against disabled persons and promoting their full participation in society. "As long as we as a people still too easily succumb to casual discrimination or fear of the unfamiliar, we've still got more work to do," President Obama said at an event last Friday, endorsing the convention. This is the first international human rights treaty that the United States has signed in about a decade, and it will now head to the Senate for review and ratification.

But Capitol Hill is where other treaties have hit a dead end. Take, for example, the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), which calls for abolishing gender-based discrimination. The treaty was signed by President Carter in 1980, but has yet to be ratified by the Senate. The United States finds itself in questionable company on CEDAW: Iran and Sudan are among the few UN countries that haven't adopted it. "We ought to be engaging with women's issues globally," says Ellen Chesler, director of the Eleanor Roosevelt Initiative on Women and Public Policy at Hunter College. "The CEDAW committee actually meets in New York, and we aren't represented. ... It's embarrassing."

So what's the hold-up? It takes 67 Senate votes to ratify a treaty, and so far, thanks to opposition from the right, those votes haven't existed. For years, CEDAW's staunchest critic was Republican Senator Jesse Helms, who called it "a terrible treaty negotiated by radical feminists with the intent of enshrining their radical antifamily agenda into international law." Today, many conservatives still argue that the treaty infringes on national sovereignty. A January 2009 Heritage Foundation report claimed that the CEDAW committee has urged states to intrude into private family matters, used the convention to "advance the homosexual-lobby agenda," and "requir[ed] countries to liberalize" abortion laws. (Women's rights activists insist that conservatives consistently misinterpret the committee's nonbinding recommendations.)

Lacking Republican support, CEDAW has made it through the Senate Foreign Relations Committee twice--in 1994 and 2002--only to be sidelined later. But even some liberal women's rights activists don't want it ratified--at least, not as it's presently constituted. In adopting a UN convention, states may attach addenda, known as RUDs, that exempt them from certain treaty provisions. Over the years, the United States has added several RUDs to CEDAW, including one asserting that the country isn't required to provide paid maternity leave and another, tacked on by Helms, stating that "[n]othing in this Convention shall be construed to reflect or create any right to abortion and in no case should abortion be promoted as a method of family planning." In an article last winter, Janet Benshoof, president of the Global Justice Center, wrote that "engagement via this gutted CEDAW poses even more danger than continued U.S. isolation." (On a side note, whether RUDs will be added to the disabilities convention depends on the Senate's and State Department's reviews of it.)