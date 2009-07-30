Certainly The Way To Go

Harold Pollack is a professor at the University of Chicago School of Social Service Administration and Special Correspondent for The Treatment.



Greg Mankiw writes that the gas tax is not an issue that divides liberals and conservatives, but rather one that divides political consultants and policy wonks. I would put comparative effectiveness research (CER) in the same category.

Pretty much every health expert notes the insanity of spending $2.4 trillion on medical goods and services, when we so often are flying blind about the real value (let alone cost-effectiveness) of what we are buying. During the campaign, the Obama and McCain camps squabbled about nearly everything. I don't recall them squabbling about CER. Gail Wilensky, one of Senator McCain's top health advisors, is a key proponent of these methods.

Insurers and employers support CER, because they want to know whether that two-month in-patient adolescent psychiatry stay, that $20,000 back surgery, or that costly MRI will really help. Doctors want to know which patients really need the next-generation pain reliever when there is a familiar generic backed up by 20 years of safety and efficacy data. Patients have an obvious stake in this, too. CER provides key tools to improve patient safety. Closer to my heart, these methods provide an important vehicle to expand the provision of preventive care and other public health measures.