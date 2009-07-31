Sticking Up For Hank Paulson (er, Again)

I mostly agree with David Brooks's two-cheers-for-muddling-through take on the performance of Bernanke and Geithner during last fall's financial crisis. As Brooks writes:

Bernanke and Geithner favored a process of constant and gradual adjustment. They were navigating in a violent sea, shifting their weight this way and that to stay upright another day. They tried to solve one problem at a time and worry about the unintended consequences later. Their method didn’t produce a set of clear principles. Their lack of a grand plan or an exit strategy worried some. But their method matched the chaos of the situation.

Indeed. A more "principled" Fed chairman would almost certainly have had the wrong principles, which would have been completely disastrous.

Having said that, I think Brooks is a little hard on Hank Paulson, the third member of the troika tasked with stopping last fall's global meltdown. Brooks says:

Occasionally, Paulson would make a bold policy pronouncement. The idea was to lay down some sort of principle so the markets would understand the new rules and feel more secure. But then events would change and he’d have to reverse course. He’d end up producing more uncertainty, not less.

I haven't yet read the David Wessel book Brooks based the column on, but this sounds a little uncharitable to me. I agree that, of the three, Paulson's performance was least impressive. (As Brooks points out, he seemed most intent on letting Lehman fail.) But, unlike Bernanke and Geithner, Paulson worked for a democratically-elected administration. And for better or worse, when you're part of an admistration, even a lame-duck administration, you have to weigh public opinion more heavily in your decision-making. My sense is that Paulson's attempt at articulating principles wasn't just designed to appeal to markets, but to the country overall, so as to build political support for his response. Like Brooks, I think he misread the situation, but his impulse was somewhat understandable.*