Who Leaked Robert Wexler's Social Security Number?

Those were just the words to enrapture her--a self-described "pit bull on steroids" of a local citizen activist. The man, a local government employee, was outraged that the county was going to put online a whole spate of public court documents with private information, like Ostergren's deed, in three weeks. He wanted her to help stop it. And ever since, Ostergren (whose husband was the victim of identity theft twice in the 1980s) has ever since fought a tooth-and-nail battle to keep as many documents off the web as possible.

Her primary technique? Doing what that county employee did to her that August night. She calls people--state senators, highway patrol officers, regular citizens--basically anyone save for single mothers or abused women--and reads them their Social over the phone. It gets their attention "real quick," she notes. "I've been after them!" Ostergren says. "These websites are spoon-feeding criminals! It's stupid! Hear me--use that word--stupid! These numbers are all over the internet, put online by state agencies and elected officials! There are millions of them!"

And because of Ostergren's activism, it hadn't taken much for "Henry Paulson" to find Wexler and his wife's Social Security numbers. They were online--along with former Florida Governor Jeb Bush's, and Colin Powell's, and much of the Virginia state legislature's--on the "The Virginia Watchdog" website Ostergren runs to shame public officials into changing privacy laws.

Wexler's office seems to wish they had listened. They immediately informed the Secret Service and Capitol police when "Henry Paulson" called. They set up a kind of sting, pretending to be Wexler over the phone and arranging Eric Agbosu's arrest by the Ghanaian police. And a week ago, after "Henry Paulson" had been arrested, Wexler emailed Ostengren himself, to ask her to remove his private information from her website.

"Dear Mr. Osergren," he wrote, inauspiciously. "In recent days I have been the subject of an extortion attempt where the criminal found my information on your site. Others are now setting up accounts in my name and that of my wife. I was respectfully wondering if you would be willing to remove my personal information from your site in order to limit the damage to my credit."