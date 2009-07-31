Action On Climate Popular Everywhere--except Here

The Guardian reports on a new global poll finding that 73 percent of respondents worldwide want their government to place a high priority on climate change. It's worth noting that China and India, two countries whose governments have thus far adamantly opposed binding reduction targets for greenhouse gases, had some of the most enthusiastic publics:

In China there was overwhelming support, 94%, for the government to keep climate change on the front burner. And in India, which is also rapidly emerging as one of the world's leading producers of global warming pollution, 59% of the public wanted their government to make climate change a top priority.

In the United States on the other hand, only 44 percent thought that climate change should be a major priority. The only other two countries in the 19-country study that couldn't muster a majority? Iraq and the Palestinian Territories.

