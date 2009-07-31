The Gop's Vanilla Option

Ed Kilgore is managing editor of The Democratic Strategist, a senior fellow at the Progressive Policy Institute, and a frequent contributor to a variety of political journals.

Tim Pawlenty made a much-anticipated speech to the Republican National Committee yesterday in an apparent first step towards a 2012 presidential bid. It wasn't exactly greeted as a trumpet blast; a nice familiar tune from a kazoo might be a more apt metaphor. But after what's happened in the last few weeks to putative 2012 GOP candidates John Ensign, Mark Sanford, and Sarah Palin, maybe he's a "fresh face" in the sense of one that does not sport large blemishes.

The full text of his speech isn't readily available yet. But from descriptions, it sounds like he performed the same dance that has been perfected by other Republican leaders such as party chairman Michael Steele: Republicans need to stand up to Obama, get back to their conservative principles, stop apologizing for their past, and oh, by the way, attract whole new categories of voters. It doesn't say a lot for GOP outreach efforts that they think just throwing open the door and not being aggressively hostile to converts will do the trick, absent some change in message or policy. But the "not conservative enough" diagnosis of George W. Bush continues to exert an iron grip on GOP options for the future.