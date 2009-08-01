Today At Tnr (august 1, 2009)

- They’re Winning: Why Is China's Stimulus Working So Much Better Than Ours? by Zachary Karabell
- The Good, The Bad, And The Soul-Crushing News About Our Second Quarter Numbers, by Dean Baker
- Ever Hear The One About The Congressman Who Walked Into His Office And Got Extorted By A Ghanaian Guy Named “Henry Paulson”? by Annie Lowrey
- Can Tim Pawlenty Stir The Loins Of The Conservative Faithful? by Ed Kilgore
- In ‘Funny People’ Judd Apatow Tries To Discover If Foul Mouths Can Be Connected To High Minds, by Christopher Orr
- Who Runs U.S. Foreign Policy? And What Role Has Obama Carved Our For Himself? by Michael Crowley
- Doubt: A Professor, A Genocide, And NBC’s Quest For A Prime-Time Hit, by Andrew Rice
As always, be sure to check out economic news on The Stash, environment and energy coverage on The Vine, the latest on health care at The Treatment, and Marty Peretz's The Spine. Also be sure to take a look at TNR's new blogs by William Galston, Damon Linker, John McWhorter, and Alan Wolfe.