Assuming this tally is up to date, July saw seven U.S. military deaths in Iraq--the lowest figure since the March 2003 invasion.

Seven is still seven too many. But it sure beats the toll from July 2007: 80 American troops dead. (The worst month in Iraq was November 2004, with 137 American soldiers killed.)

Meanwhile, if my count is correct, the toll in Afghanistan last month was 42. That makes it the deadliest month there yet.