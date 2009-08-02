Education 101

Excellent story in the Washington Post today about an experiment in Harlem to create not just an alternative schools, but an alternative community around the schools, and it seems to be working. It bears out the view that the problems in schools that cater to kids from foster homes or low income homes with single mothers can't be solved simply by getting better principals or teachers. The Obama administration has put money in its budget to try to replicate the Promise Academies elsewhere.

--John B. Judis