Out Of Africa

What was all around us were lions, leopards, hippos, rhinos, giraffes, hyenas, zebras, buffaloes, kundu, impalas and other cousins in the deer family. You needed to go with a guide and tracker to see them. But, then, you saw them up close ... from the safety of a topless land rover or in the heat of the sun one with a surrey on top. I saw a hyena confronting a leopard and her two baby cubs. It ended without any blood being shed. But the drama from about 10 feet was something I'd never seen before. We stayed at a lodge called Singita Castleton Camp adjoining the Kruger National Game Reserve on the northeastern salient of South Africa which abuts Mozambique and Botswana. (By the way, the World Bank has rated Botswana as a top-class performer in economic growth, actually a depressing assessment given that only 60% of its population earns more than $1.25 a day. But that gives you a sense of what even a prosperous country like South Africa confronts.)

Away from the Stellenbosch wine country and the areas where the lions still roam, my tourism was happenstance. In my previous SPINE, I wrote about the survival of the notorious shantytowns from the bitter years of apartheid. Some shantytowns are illegal--that is, not supposed to be there--and some are perfectly legal, the government's way of handling the growing problems of immigration and worklessness. Some of these planned shanty villages and towns have electricity. But almost none of them have plumbing or, for that matter, water. There are thousands and thousands of latrines at the edges of these enormous population centers, both abutting the big cities and in the midst of rural no-place. The metal latrines face the modern highways, as if to remind passengers driving by in their posh automobiles what life is really like in most of the country.

If you are truly interested in S.A. all you have to do is go on-line to the Mail and Guardian, an independent left-wing paper with a distinguished history and a fearless present. Try to find the issue of August 1. Relentless corruption, police violence, mass protest, mass repression. Millions of orphans, due to AIDS, due to ex- president Mbeki's nutsy denial that HIV wasn't really anything. I met some of these young people who entertained us at a neighboring town, entertained us in an almost Potemkin village manner. I was touched by this and a few similar experiences. But I am afraid that I found no reasonable way to step into help, except with some money, that might or might not be spent reasonably.

Everybody knows that millions of Zimbabweans are escaping to South Africa in search of work. But there is no work. The governments of South Africa from Nelson Mandela's might have interceded in the self- destruction of Robert Mugabe's Zimbabwe. But the religion of African nationalism actually lent desperate Mugabe a helping hand. And so South Africa is now deluged by refugees from the regime it helped.

Frankly, I am now jet-lagged. I should stop. But I'll come back to these topics by and by.