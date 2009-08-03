The New York Times On Cary Grant

So if Grant's output can't be defined by its variety, how can it be defined? Hall tries again, suggesting that perhaps the unifying characteristic is mediocrity:

As Pauline Kael pointed out in her famous essay “The Man From Dream City” in 1975, most of Grant’s movies were mediocre or worse, safe choices made by a powerful but cautious actor who exercised an iron control over his own image.

It's the first of three citations of Kael, which is three more than all other film critics and historians combined receive in the piece. Moreover, while it's true that Kael was dismissive of much of Grant's oeuvre, and the career choices that resulted in it, Hall's summary of her magisterial essay is an extraordinarily harsh and limited one. (You can read the whole essay here.)

Indeed, with the exception of a comment about how Grant's latter-year romantic stardom paved the way for more recent Hollywood May-December couplings (though it could hardly have prepared us for the septuagenarian sexcapades of Jack Nicholson), the remainder of the Times piece reads like a flat, exaggerated rehash of the same points that Kael made at greater length and with vastly more nuance. Of Grant's sexual reticence, the way he lured his leading ladies into being romantic aggressors, Hall writes

Being an object of desire does not necessarily mean being the center of attention, and Grant was willing (or smart enough) throughout his career to register almost as a supporting player in his films, to cede the stage to his female co-stars in a way that contemporaries like Spencer Tracy and Clark Gable did not. It’s another reason that a Grant series can seem amorphous: in the academy’s lineup, “Holiday” and “The Philadelphia Story” (1940) are Katharine Hepburn films; “The Awful Truth” and “Penny Serenade” are Irene Dunne films; “Only Angels Have Wings” (1939) is remembered primarily for Rita Hayworth and Jean Arthur; “To Catch a Thief” for Kelly.

There is a kernel of truth to this, but Hall makes it out to be a full cob. Yes, Grant was exceedingly generous with his female costars, and this was a considerable part of his romantic appeal. But "cede the stage"? "Supporting player"? Please. There may be some people out there who think of To Catch a Thief as Grace Kelly's movie more than Cary Grant's, but I don't know any of them. (Pauline Kael certainly doesn't seem to have felt this way.) And as for the contention that The Awful Truth and Penny Serenade are "Irene Dunn films," I'll merely note that they are not being screened by BAMcinematek as part of a 17-film Irene Dunn retrospective.

So what does Hall suggest is the "best reason" to watch Cary Grant today, in all his typecast, mediocre, wallflower glory? The fact that what Hollywood now has to offer is even worse: