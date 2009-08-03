Did Obama Mislead The Country Into Electing Him?

In the Weekly Standard, Peter Berkowitz argues that President Obama “deliberately obscured the principles and policies according to which he intended to govern.” Obama ran as a moderate, and he’s governing as a wild liberal. Okay, it’s a familiar GOP talking point, but the lengths to which Berkowitz goes to prove it are unusually hilarious.

In a nutshell, Berkowitz insists that Obama ran for president by claiming that he respected the market and didn’t think conservatives were always wrong about everything. Yet he has supposedly betrayed all this in the following ways:

[P]lenty of competent observers were flabbergasted shortly after he took office when, notwithstanding an economic crisis that he himself declared the worst since the Great Depression, he called for and signed into law a $787 billion stimulus package short on stimulus spending, high on transfer payments, and larded with pork aimed at pet Democratic party special interests; rolled out a 2010 budget that, according to Congressional Budget Office projections, would quadruple the 2008 Bush deficit that candidate Obama had decried as intolerable; and announced his determination to pass comprehensive health care reform before year's end although the flaws in the current health care system had nothing to do with the toxic assets and frozen credit markets afflicting the economy.

There are three counts to the charge of bait-and-switch. First, Berkowitz argues that, “notwithstanding” the economic crisis, Obama proposed a major economic stimulus. I’m not sure what to say here. It’s true that Obama did not campaign promising a giant economic stimulus. But that’s because his campaign, like most of us, did not realize that we were on the cusp of a giant recession that by January would appear to be the worst crisis since the Great Depression. It’s as if somebody wrote in 2002, “notwithstanding the first domestic attack on the United States since Pearl Harbor, President Bush decided to invade Afghanistan.”

Perhaps Berkowitz thinks that mainstream economics is wrong to support fiscal stimulus in the face of a massive collapse of demand. Perhaps he also believes that the Obama administration is actually filled with neo-classical economists who scoff at Keynes, and thus shares his skepticism about stimulus. And perhaps he further believes that these neoclassicists prevailed upon Obama to pass a massive spending plan anyway, under the guise of stimulus, because they’re the very rare kind of neoclassical economists who are driven above all by a desire to advance the Democratic agenda. If so, Berkowitz should really present some evidence for this belief.