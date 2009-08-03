I've previously copped to the perverse satisfaction I feel whenever a study comes out suggesting that some of our more aggressive, widespread health obsessions--avoiding germs, sun, fat, alcohol, etc...--may actually be undermining our quest to live forever.

Don't ask me why. Maybe the health-related asceticism practiced by my fellow Washington neurotics has driven me round the bend. Maybe I took too much to heart that whole everything-bad-is-good-for-you bit in "Sleepers." Or maybe I'm just weary of hearing how everything that tastes good is going to kill me.

No matter: Today's tidbit of interest is yet another report on how our fear of even a moment's sun exposure, along with a general distaste for dairy, is leading to serious Vitamin D deficiencies in kids, "possibly increasing their risk for bone problems, heart disease, diabetes and other ailments."

As Michael F. Holick of Boston U's School of Medicine told the WaPo: