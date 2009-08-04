Exposing The Euthanasia Scare

Republicans have a stable of bona fide health policy experts. These are recognizable, sometimes quite partisan conservatives. Yet they are handicapped as political operatives by their residence in the reality-based community. Hence the role of provocateurs such as Dick Morris and Betsy McCaughey, who are less constrained in delivering low blows in alley fights over health reform.

Last year, Dick Morris and a co-author argued that under then-Candidate Obama's health plan, undocumented immigrants would

...be eligible for the entire range of medical services, all free of charge. That would trigger severe rationing... : bureaucrats deciding who gets to see an oncologist, who can have an MRI--and even who can have bypass surgery and who'd die for lack of it. These decisions would be made not on the basis of legal status but on the brutal facts of triage: Treat the 37-year-old illegal with his whole life to live before you spend scarce resources on an overweight, diabetic, 80-year-old citizen with high blood pressure who smokes...

The piece omitted one pertinent fact, stated by Candidate Obama on national television: His health plan specifically excluded undocumented immigrants.