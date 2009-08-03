Texas As The Lode Star State

But I have a more fundamental beef with Douthat's breezy assumption that state policies have made conservative Texas do well while afflicting "liberal" California. The truth is that state policies have little or no effect on short-term economic trends affecting their populations. Texas and California exist in national and global economies. Unemployment rates in Fresno or El Paso are largely controlled by forces affecting manufacturing exports and imports; prices for housing, oil and gas; and credit availability that have almost nothing to do with the policies of Arnold Schwarzenneger or Rick Perry. Republican-governed Florida is getting hammered, and Democratic-governed Iowa is doing well.

Governors and state legislators do have a big effect on how their constituents are affected by such external forces--on the distribution of wealth, if not its existence--and on that front, regressive Texas has nothing to brag about.

But Ross Douthat's identification of "low-road" economic development strategies as vindicated by the current recession is deeply flawed and dangerous. If the no-regulation regressive-tax approach really represented the keys to the kingdom, then Mississippi and Alabama would have long since become the economic dynamos and social showcases of America. That hasn't happened, and isn't happening, regardless of short-term growth and unemployment rates. With far more resources than its country cousins to the east, Texas has managed to create similar social conditions. Touting the Lone Star State as a lodestar state is a terrible mistake. And as a southerner, I'd have to say that it takes a conservative Yankee to celebrate so unreflectively the South's high ratio of private affluence to public squalor.

--Ed Kilgore

[Cross-posted from The Democratic Strategist]