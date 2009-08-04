Mad Muppets

Menu
Playing off the peculiar yet vaguely awesome news that "Sesame Street" is planning to parody "Mad Men" in an episode of its upcoming 40th-anniversary season, the folks at Flavorwire have cast ten Muppets as their Sterling Cooper counterparts. Several choices are inspired--such as the choice of Bert and Ernie to play Harry Crane and Ken Cosgrove--but I confess that I see Pete Campbell as more of an evil Scooter. And the Don Draper choice is all wrong: Only Sam the Eagle has the sexual charisma to pull that off.

--Christopher Orr

