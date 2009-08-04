It Depends On What The Meaning Of The Word 'hiding' Is

The New York Post, last week:

Paramount: We're Not Hiding 'G.I. Joe'

Paramount is denying a report it's going to forego press screenings for "G.I. Joe'' before its opening next Friday -- invariably a sign that a movie is terrible.

AP, today:

"G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra" opens Friday, but Paramount Pictures isn't screening the blockbuster for critics beforehand.

Well, my work week just got a little less unappetizing.

Vulture (of course) has more on the most pre-maligned movie of the summer.