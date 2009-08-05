Today At Tnr (august 5, 2009)

-
Wolffe At The Door: The Radioactive Book Proposal From MSNBC’s Much-Maligned Pundit/Publicist, by Gabriel Sherman
- Why Obama Should Not Waste His Time Speaking Directly To Israelis, by Shmuel Rosner
- No, Obama’s Health Care Plan Will Not Kill Granny, Flood The Country With Illegal Immigrants, And Turn The U.S. Into Nazi Germany, by Ed Kilgore and Harold Pollack
- Could Malcolm Gladwell Be More Wrong About ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’? by Isaac Chotiner
- 'Israel Is Real’ Sets Out To Be A History Of The Zionist Idea From The Second Temple To The Second Intifada. It Fails, by Adam Kirsch
- Don't Forget About Iraq: Is The New Administration Prepared To Handle A Second--And Very Different--Civil War In Iraq? by Michael Crowley
- Is Ben Nelson Really An Apostate, Or Is His Relentless Obstructionism Just One Big Prank? by Suzy Khimm