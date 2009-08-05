On Tuesday afternoon I attended a health reform rally at Chicago’s Federal Plaza. (Readers should know that I attended in the capacity of a supporter/observer, and am not a fully detached reporter covering this one.) The event included impressive headliners: Representative Jan Schakowsky, Governor Pat Quinn, County Board President Todd Stroger, and many others. Wendell Potter, the former Cigna publicity executive, also spoke.

It is surprisingly hard for an amateur to gauge crowd size. The Chicago Tribune reported that hundreds of people were there. Health reform advocates vastly outnumbered the conservative counter-protesters from across the street. Most audience members were longtime health advocates, union folks, or were somehow connected to Health Care for America Now. (The photo you see here is theirs.) Chicago is Obama central. Not surprisingly, Obama t-shirts and buttons were present in abundance. The crowd sang Happy Birthday to the President with genuine sweetness; while many onlookers smiled or honked in approval.

Single-payer advocates were also out in force. Most were unsympathetic with the speakers. Several were festooned with gags symbolizing Congress’s failure to hold a vote for HR676. (Speaker Pelosi has now promised a vote as part of the deal to move the House Bill out of Energy and Commerce. It’s not clear that this symbolic move would leads those gags to come off.) They were having none of the weak medicine the President is offering. A few suggested that they are trying to provide a progressive counterweight to the Blue Dogs, but most simply dismissed current incremental reforms. Several noted with some justice that moderate Democratic proposals now being considered are no more likely than single-payer to attract bipartisan support or to avoid vitriolic Republican response.