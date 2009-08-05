Slideshow: Home Sweet Home

Journalists Laura Ling and Euna Lee returned to the U.S. today after former President Bill Clinton's visit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il yesterday. The two women were imprisoned for four months. After returning to the U.S., Ling spoke about her surprise at seeing Clinton:

"We were shocked but we knew instantly in our hearts that the nightmare of our lives was finally coming to an end and now we stand here home and free."

