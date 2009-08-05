Menu
Magazine

Sexist Question

By

Add to Pocket

I've long wondered why it is that, every now and again, some lonely, unbalanced man who finds life too cruel to bear feels compelled to flamboyantly lash out and take a handful of hapless bystanders down with him. Women don't do this, generally opting for pure self destruction--developing eating disorders, self mutilating, dating abusive jerks, downing sleeping pills, etc. (Despondent members of both genders have a ghastly tendency to kill family members, but that's an issue for another day.)  

Any sociobiologists or behavioral psychologists out there have an answer? 

--Michelle Cottle 

Copyright 2019 © The New Republic. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy