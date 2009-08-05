Rallying, Continued...

I know I've been obsessing over the lack of passion and organization on the left. But a new e-mail going out to progressives makes me feel a little better. It begins:

We didn't win last year's election together at a committee hearing in D.C. We won it on the doorsteps and the phone lines, at the softball games and the town meetings, and in every part of this great country where people gather to talk about what matters most. And if you're willing to step up once again, that's exactly where we're going to win this historic campaign for the guaranteed, affordable health insurance that every American deserves.



There are those who profit from the status quo, or see this debate as a political game, and they will stop at nothing to block reform. They are filling the airwaves and the internet with outrageous falsehoods to scare people into opposing change. And some people, not surprisingly, are getting pretty nervous. So we've got to get out there, fight lies with truth, and set the record straight.





It's boilerplate, yes, but it's the source that makes me feel good. The email comes from President Obama, via Organizing for America. It's a sign his campaign appartus is finally engaging in this fight; the rest of the letter describes how to get involved, where meetings will be held, etc.

Will it make a difference? I don't know. But it certainly can't hurt.