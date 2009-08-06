Republicans Visit Israel, Hit Obama

Ha'aretz:

A U.S. delegation of Republican congressmen visiting Israel on Thursday said that the Obama administration's policy on Israel is misguided, puts too much emphasis on the issue of settlements and ignores the bigger threat of a nuclear-armed Iran.

Led by minority whip Eric Cantor from Virginia, the only Jewish Republican in Congress, the delegation of 25 Republicans said their weeklong mission is designed to show solidarity with Israel and promote Mideast peace.