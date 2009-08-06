Don't Blame Low Interest Rates For The Bubble

Brad DeLong doesn't like a new piece by rational expectations defender Robert Lucas in The Economist. In particular, Delong calls out Lucas for this claim:

One thing we are not going to have, now or ever, is a set of models that forecasts sudden falls in the value of financial assets, like the declines that followed the failure of Lehman Brothers in September.



DeLong's response:

...some economists did indeed forecast the financial crisis of 2008--or, rather, forecast that Alan Greenspan's low interest rate policies of 2002-2004 (policies I approved of and endorsed, by the way) ran an unacceptable risk of getting the economy wedged into a position like the one it now is. All praise and honor to Dean Baker, Richard Thaler, Robert Shiller, Michael Mussa, and their posse.



The risk DeLong refers to is summed up by Mussa:

The very low level of policy interest rates is an imbalance (relative to normal conditions) that reflects exceptionally easy monetary policies to combat economic weakness. This policy imbalance poses an important challenge for the future conduct of monetary policy. Situations of low policy interest rates and low inflation tend to be associated with unusual inertia in the processes of general price inflation, which makes traditional indicators of rising inflationary pressures less reliable as measures of the need to begin to tighten monetary conditions. Also, these situations tend to be associated with high valuations of equities, real estate, and long-term bonds, which can become fertile ground for large, unsustainable increases in asset prices.

One interpretation of what Mussa writes here is that low interest rates cause asset-price bubbles, which is what DeLong seems to think--as do many others (though Mussa doesn't make that claim in the rest of the paper). This popular view makes sense on the surface: We had a period of generally declining rates between 1980 and 2007, during which time we had two major bubbles here in the U.S.