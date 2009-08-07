Today At Tnr (august 7, 2009)

-
The Enthusiasm Gap: Why Liberals Should Get Behind Congress's Lackluster Health Care Reform Plan, by Jonathan Cohn
- Blair’s Revenge: How The Gordon Brown Comedy Became A Tragedy, by Howard Jacobson
- Too Much ‘Julie’ And Not Enough ‘Julia’ Is a Bad Recipe For Nora Ephron’s New Romantic Comedy, by Christopher Orr
- Senior Discount: Why Are Health Reform's Big Winners So Skeptical? Dylan Matthews
- Is The Future Of Sushi On ... Farms?, by Bradford Plumer
-
While Protestors Take To The Streets In Tehran For Democracy, Another Group Of Iranians Meets In Cairo For The Return Of Monarchy, by Sarah A. Topol
-
TNR Exclusive: John Heliker's Exquisite Portraits And Sketches Of Merce Cunningham Have Finally Been Released, 60 Years Later, by Jed Perl
As always, be sure to check out economic news on The Stash, environment and energy coverage on The Vine, the latest on health care at The Treatment, and Marty Peretz's The Spine. Also be sure to take a look at TNR's new blogs by William Galston, Damon Linker, John McWhorter, and Alan Wolfe.