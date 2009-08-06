Bill Clinton In North Korea, Hillary Clinton In Kenya

In view of his hop-and-skip visit to North Korea, there is nothing but gratitude that we Americans should feel towards Bill Clinton. In view of other facts also, like not trying to upstage either his wife or our president on foreign policy.

The grinch Right has been trying to find some solace in the wake of Clinton's triumph. Desperately trying. So John Bolton has published an op-ed in Tuesday's Washington Post. It is titled "Clinton's unwise trip to North Korea." Some countries write their citizens off casually. But America doesn't, and thank God for that. Still, the "negos" are stewing in their beer.

The preposterous New York Post had an even more preposterous lead editorial this morning arguing that the whole episode was "Gore's Gift to Kim." Why? Euna Lee and Laura Ling were employees of the former vice president's cable network, Current TV. There is no real argument in the editorial.

What I think-and it's not easy for me to admit-is that Bill Clinton still possesses a certain celebrity magic, and it clearly worked even on the grim and brutal Kim Jong Il. Don't worry: Clinton gave nothing tangible or intangible away for the release of the young women.