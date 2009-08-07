Trailer Mix

I couldn't imagine that any movie preview this year would compare to the marvelous Where the Wild Things Are trailer released way back in March, but I should have guessed that if any came close it would be... the second trailer for Where the Wild Things Are:

There are also new, somewhat enticing trailers out for Peter Jackson's The Lovely Bones (I never read the novel, and confess to being a little disturbed to find that the murderer is Paul Child, right down to the glasses and moustache):