Mob Rule, Continued

Kathy Castor, Democratic representative from Florida, held a town hall meeting on Thursday to talk about health care and to make the case for reform.

At least, that's what she tried to do. Here's what happened instead, via a video posted at Daily Kos.

I'm generally wary of jumping to conclusions based on blog postings, but this seems pretty unambiguous--and consistent with what I'm seeing and reading elsewhere. As many others have noted, this is not an effort to have a debate. It's an effort to shut down debate.