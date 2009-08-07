This Recession, It's Good To Work With The Dead

Percentage-wise, the manufacturing and construction sectors have taken the biggest hits this recession, -14% and -13% respectively. But in terms of total losses, the service sector -- which has shrunk 4% since the end of 2007 -- leads the way: 4.7 million service jobs have been lost compared with 0.9 million for construction and 1.9 million for manufacturing.

And as per the latest ISM non-manufacturing survey, the services sector is having a tougher time recovering than the manufacturing sector. This shouldn't be too surprising since hiring for service jobs typically lags the business cycle a bit. (Part of the explanation for a slower recovery for services is that the ISM survey includes construction as part of the non-manufacturing survey.)

Still, given the magnitude of job losses in the service sector, I thought it would be interesting to see which positions were shedding and adding the most jobs.

The first chart below shows the 10 worst service sectors as defined by the BLS. The further to the left the bubble is, the more raw jobs the sector has lost and the further down the bubble the bigger the percentage loss since December 2007 through the latest available data (which is through June, except for employment services and temp help, which run through July).