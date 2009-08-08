Today At Tnr (august 8, 2009)

-
One Year Later: What We Now Know--And More Importantly, Still Don't Know--About The Russia-Georgia War, by Joshua A. Tucker
- The Enthusiasm Gap: Why Liberals Should Get Behind Congress's Lackluster Health Care Reform Plan, by Jonathan Cohn
- TNRtv: How Obama Can Use the Latest Jobs Report To His Political Advantage, by Noam Scheiber
- SLIDESHOW: Flip Flops, Nunchucks, And Other Highlights From The Sotomayor Hearings, by Noah Kristula-Green
- Too Much 'Julie' And Not Enough 'Julia' Is a Bad Recipe For Nora Ephron's New Romantic Comedy, by Christopher Orr
- Blair's Revenge: How The Gordon Brown Comedy Became A Tragedy, by Howard Jacobson