Today At Tnr (august 10, 2009)

-
Enemy Of The State: My Bizarre Role In The Iranian Show Trial, by Abbas Milani
- Crack Pipes, Civil Rights, And The Many Lives Of Former DC Mayor Marion Barry, by Jason Zengerle
- Why Obama Should Retract His Decision to Give Mary Robinson
- The Presidential Medal of Freedom, by James Kirchick
- Yet Another Reason Why Small Businesses Should Be Supporting Health Care Reform, by Sharon Eliza Nichols
- One Year Later: What We Now Know--And More Importantly, Still Don't Know--About The Russia-Georgia War, by Joshua A. Tucker
- SLIDESHOW: Flip Flops, Nunchucks, And Other Highlights From The Sotomayor Hearings, by Noah Kristula-Green
As always, be sure to check out economic news on The Stash, environment and energy coverage on The Vine, the latest on health care at The Treatment, and Marty Peretz's The Spine. Also be sure to take a look at TNR's new blogs by William Galston, Damon Linker, John McWhorter, and Alan Wolfe.