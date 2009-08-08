Slideshow: One Year Since The War

August 7 marks the one-year anniversary of the Russian-Georgian War. The conflict began when Georgian troops entered South Ossetia, a region that regards itself as independent but is not recognized by Tbilisi and most of the international community. The war began as a local conflict but rapidly escalated when Russia intervened to defend South Ossetia and invaded Georgia. The conflict displayed Russia’s willingness to assert itself militarily in the region. And the actions of Georgian President Saakashvili's government cast doubt on the country's future in NATO. Here is a slideshow depicting images from the war and the effect it has had beyond the Caucasus.

--Noah Kristula-Green