Carefirst Bluecross Blueshield Is An Embarrassment...

Why? For months we got nowhere in answering that question. Our calls to CareFirst went unreturned. Our lawyer’s letters went answered. One CareFirst rep we actually managed to reach explained we had maxed out because the benefit was “capped” at $3,000 per pregnancy. That means $3,000 for all pre-natal visits, tests and sonograms, labor and delivery, hospital stay and hospital care. In what mythical U.S. hospital is nine months of medical care paid for with $3,000? The study by the National Women’s Law Center found that (in 2006) a normal vaginal birth cost, on average, $7,488 in hospital charges alone. Using examples of riders similar to mine, NWLC found that women with uncomplicated vaginal births would pay between $6,780 and $9,682 out of pocket. C-sections came in around $13,000 nationally, and for them, the out of pocket costs ranged from $10,000 and up. I presented those numbers to CareFirst, and they freely admitted they knew their policy in no way came close to covering a pregnancy. “It’ s a crappy benefit,” one rep admitted to me.

Why didn’t we know that my coverage was capped at $3,000? Partly because of the lack of federal oversight of the individual market, coverage comes with layers of mind-boggling fine print. All of the upfront materials we read detailed how extensive the coverage would be. When we combed through the supplementary books, pamphlets and fliers during our battle, we finally saw one tiny table, stuck into an appendix, indicating that benefits for “maternity and related services” were limited to $3000. Our $3000 had been spent on anesthesiology, our midwife and obstetrician, leaving nothing left for the labor and delivery or hospital stay.