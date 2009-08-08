John Hughes' Resonance

In an excellent appraisal of the writer-director John Hughes--who died this week at the age of 59--A.O. Scott tells the following story:

Shortly after I heard the shocking news of Mr. Hughes’s death, I was talking to a friend of mine, a few years older than I am, who had seen almost none of those movies. The half-decade gap in our ages made all the difference. While I was in high school, in my own private breakfast club, she was a budding undergraduate cinephile, dressing in black and watching Godard movies.

But I don’t think I’m alone among my cohort in the belief that John Hughes was our Godard, the filmmaker who crystallized our attitudes and anxieties with just the right blend of teasing and sympathy. Mr. Godard described “Masculin F