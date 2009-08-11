Today At Tnr (august 11, 2009)

- Let Them Eat Cake: What The Right Wing Really Thinks About Inequality, by Jonathan Chait
- Here Comes The 2010 Census, The Next Political Battle That’ll Drive Conservatives Batty, by Seyward Darby
- Paulson’s Folly: Can You Fix Wall Street Without The Advice Of Bankers? by Noam Scheiber
- Is The Jewish Mind Instinctively Drawn To Commentary And Criticism Rather Than The Creation Of Original Works? by Adam Kirsch
- Come On, Samuelson! How The 'Washington Post' Columnist Misrepresents Obama's Health Care Plan. Again, by Jonathan Cohn
- Enemy Of The State: My Bizarre Role In The Iranian Show Trial, by Abbas Milani
- Crack Pipes, Civil Rights, And The Many Lives Of Former DC Mayor Marion Barry, by Jason Zengerle