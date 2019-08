Sarah Wang writes up her four days there--as the member of a group of "potential investors" from China--for Slate. The saddest part? North Koreans' hunger:

I brought 150 Kit-Kat bars into the country, and I always took several out of my bag when I was alone with a North Korean. They would hesitate for a few seconds, look around to make sure that no one else was watching, and then stuff the Kit-Kats into their pockets.