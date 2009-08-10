India, A Truly Civilized Country ... And An Ally Besides

India has its problems. And one of them is that it has 1.2 billion people. A second is that it adjoins China, Pakistan and a few other, much smaller countries that are--how shall we say it?--not at all stable.

But it is a democracy, and pretty close to being a real democracy. With a free press, an independent judiciary and electoral habits that reflect a true majority.

It is also a responsible member of what we stupidly insist on calling the international community.

There is no international community. But if there were more Indias we'd be on our way.